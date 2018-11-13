Video: Ibrahimovic wonder strike wins MLS 2018 Goal of the Year

LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been recognised for his stunning goal against Los Angeles back in March.

The former Manchester United, Juventus and Barcelona superstar moved to America early in the year to begin his career in the MLS and he quickly became a crowd favourite with his penchant for moments of brilliance.

One such moment was his amazing volley on his full-debut for the Galaxy, after he came on as a substitute against Los Angeles.

The ball fell kindly to Ibrahimovic just a few yards outside the centre-circle and with the keeper off his line, the Swede produced a wonder strike to loop the ball into the net.

The veteran centre-forward went onto score 22 goals over the course of the season, but this one has been named as the MLS Goal of the Year for 2018 on Tuesday, as MLS Soccer reports.

Check out Zlatan’s typically amazing moment below via Twitter:

