BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton isn’t impressed with Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho after his comments following the defeat to Man City on Sunday.

The Red Devils suffered a 3-1 defeat at the Etihad as they now sit in eighth place in the Premier League table, seven points adrift of the top four and 12 behind Pep Guardiola’s league leaders.

Their recent winning run may well have boosted morale and confidence, but ultimately it wasn’t convincing and it could be argued that it was merely papering over cracks.

In turn, Sutton has reiterated his belief that there is a huge gap in quality between City and United, and the only way that it can be bridged is if the latter make a change on the bench, as seen in the video below.

Further, he slammed Mourinho’s perceived excuses after the game at the weekend as he criticised the fixture list with City facing Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek while United travelled to Turin to face Juventus, as well as bemoaning the absence of Marouane Fellaini.

Sutton clearly wasn’t impressed with it, labelling Mourinho a ‘big baby’, and clearly believes that the only way they can contend for major honours again is if they get rid of the Portuguese tactician.