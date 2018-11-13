Zinedine Zidane has a number of big jobs to choose from for next season if the former Real Madrid boss does decide to return to management.

According to OkDiario, the French tactician has been approached several times by Manchester United, is also a target for Paris Saint-Germain, and has now received an offer from Bayern Munich.

It seems Bayern are not convinced by current manager Niko Kovac as a long-term option after a disappointing start to the season, culminating in a recent defeat to rivals Borussia Dortmund.

It now looks unlikely that the Bavarian giants will win the Bundesliga this season after falling to fifth in the table – seven points away from leaders Dortmund.

Zidane did fine work in his time at Real Madrid and seems likely to be a considerable upgrade on Kovac, though this could be worrying news for Manchester United fans.

A change is surely needed after an unconvincing spell in charge by Jose Mourinho, whose future has been the subject of much speculation for most of this season so far.

Antonio Conte has also been linked as a strong contender to replace the Portuguese, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness.