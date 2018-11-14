Claudio Ranieri appointed Fulham manager as club replace Slavisa Jokanovic with Premier League-winning coach

Fulham have announced on Wednesday morning that they have replaced manager Slavisa Jokanovic with former Chelsea boss and Premier League-winning coach Claudio Ranieri.

The west London club have made a horrible start to life back in the Premier League this year, only managing to win one of their opening 12 outings, something that has seen them rooted to the bottom of the table.

The club announced on their official website that Italian Ranieri, who famously oversaw Leicester’s shocking Premier League triumph in the 2015/16 season, has been confirmed at their new manager, replacing Jokanovic in the process.

This appointment will surely give Fulham fans some much-needed optimism about their season going forward, as Ranieri has shown during his time as a manager that he is capable of performing truly great feats.

The 67-year-old had a successful stint at Valencia, as he helped the Spanish giants win both the Copa Del Rey and the European Super Cup during his time at the Mestalla.

Ranieri also did well during his stint at Chelsea, as he helped guide the club into the semi finals of the Champions League, as well as bringing in players like Joe Cole, Damien Duff and Claude Makelele, stars who are still spoke fondly of by Blues fans to this day.

With Fulham currently sitting bottom of the Premier League, claiming just five points from their opening 12 games, it looks like Ranieri is up against it in his attempts to keep the club in the Premier League.

However, given his experience in football management and the Premier League, Ranieri should have what it takes to guide the club to safety this season.