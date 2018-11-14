Manchester United legend Gary Neville has blasted one of United’s biggest stars for failing to live up to his price-tag during his time with United.

Neville spoke about Red Devils midfielder Fred on his latest podcast entitled the Gary Neville Podcast.

United signed Brazilian midfielder Fred in the summer transfer window for a fee reported to be £52m according to The Independent.

The central-midfielder has so far failed to live up to expectations since making the move from Shaktar Donetsk.

Fred has been limited to only three starts since August and fans were scratching their heads, wondering what’s wrong with the Brazilian when he was left on the bench in the side’s 3-1 defeat to rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

Neville had this to say about Fred on his podcast, in quotes obtained by the Mail Online:

“Fred at £60 million, he started the first game of the season and he looked bright, he looked tidy – but does he look like what you would expect for £60 million?”

“Does he change a game? Does it look like he’s going to defend your goal? Does it look like he’s going to connect back-to-front? At this moment in time, no.”

Fred was heralded by fans as an energetic box-to-box midfielder when he joined, but the 25-year-old has failed to make a worthwhile impact when given the opportunity to play by Jose Mourinho.

United endured a torrid start to the new season and Jose Mourinho’s men – especially Fred, should be working tirelessly to turn their season around or face the reality that they may miss out on Champions League football next season.