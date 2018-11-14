€60M Barca target ‘looking for a house in Barcelona’ ahead of possible summer transfer

Barcelona have been handed some great news regarding target Matthijs De Ligt, after it was noted that the player is apparently house hunting in Barcelona ahead of a possible move to the club.

As per Diario Gol, the Dutch wonder-kid is ‘looking for a house in Barcelona’, and that the Blaugrana are aiming to bring him to the club in the summer transfer window.

This news will be great for Barcelona and their fans to hear, as this surely means that De Ligt is already for preparing for life after Ajax.

Don Balon note that the Dutch giants want €60M for De Ligt, a price that is well worth paying when you consider just how good the youngster actually is.

With Gerard Pique now 31 years old and seemingly declining in form, Barca were going to have to think about replacing the Spaniard sooner or later.

And they may have found their perfect man in De Ligt, a player who has a huge bag of potential in his locker.

The Ajax star is already a main part of his club side’s first team, with the defender also managing to wrangle his way into the Netherlands’ squad in the past year or so.

This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone who’s seen De Ligt play though, as he shown time and time again during his short career so far that he has what it takes to be one of the best in the world one day.

The youngster is incredibly calm in possession, and his ability to bring the ball out from the back would see him fit in at Barcelona with ease.

Now all that remains is to see whether the club actually manage to get a deal over the line for the defender in the summer….