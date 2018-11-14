Ernesto Valverde asks Barcelona to make key decision that’ll hand Liverpool major transfer boost

It looks as if Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde may have just handed Liverpool a major boost in the transfer market regarding forward Ousmane Dembele.

The French international has started this season in decent form, however his antics of late seem to have pushed Valverde to call for Barca to make a big decision on the player’s future with the club.

As per Don Balon, Valverde has asked the club to seal a move away from the Nou Camp in the January transfer window, news that’ll be music to Liverpool’s ears.

Liverpool are reportedly ready to splash the cash on Dembele in January as per the Sun, with it being stated that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is prepared to spend £85M to bring the player to Anfield.

Since joining Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund back in the summer of 2017, Dembele has since struggled somewhat to be consistent when playing for the Blaugrana.

Injuries and a lack of regular first team minutes were the main reasons why the Frenchman struggled in his first season at the Nou Camp.

This season looked like it was going to be different, as Dembele scored a number of key goals in Barca’s first few matches, including the winner in their 2-1 Spanish Super Cup win against Sevilla.

However since then, Dembele has looked a shadow of his former self, something that seems like it may have convinced Valverde to call for the club to sell him.

It’ll be interesting to see if Dembele actually departs the Camp Nou in January, and whether Liverpool manage to be successful in their pursuit of the 21-year-old.