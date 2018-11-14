‘He’ll be on the list’ – Van Dijk suggests that Ajax starlet could be a transfer target for Liverpool

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk has talked up a potential move to Anfield for Matthijs De Ligt in the future, while on international duty with Holland.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the hottest properties in European football over the last few months with his displays for Ajax in the Eredivisie, with several top clubs monitoring his progress.

The Dutchman already has 11 caps for the Netherlands under his belt and has been included in the latest squad for the team’s November fixtures against France and Germany in the UEFA Nations league.

The latest round of games will see Van Dijk link up with De Ligt once again and the Liverpool superstar has been very impressed with the teenager’s development, as he told Dutch publication Daily De Telegraaf on Wednesday.

“He is already very far, especially at that age,” Van Dijk told reporters.

“A good defender, good boy, calm, knows what he wants and hopefully he makes the right choice in his next step.”

The 27-year-old then responded to a question asking whether or not De Ligt’s ‘next step’ could be with Liverpool, stating: “He will be on the list because they have enough scouts at the club.”

Van Dijk’s comments suggest that the Premier League giants could make the young Ajax star a transfer target in the future and the Holland captain went on to insist that he would recommend his national teammate if he was asked for his opinion by club officials.

“If they need my opinion at Liverpool, I’ll give it.” He added, as per De Telegraaf.

Despite his tender age, De Ligt has already made 67 appearances for Ajax since breaking into the senior team back in 2016 and is now a fixture in the starting XI at the Amsterdam Arena, which makes the prospect of him one day lining up at Anfield alongside Van Dijk a tantalising one for Liverpool fans, to say the least.