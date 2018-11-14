Real Madrid superstar Marco Asensio has called on the club’s senior players to take responsibility for the club’s disastrous start to the season according to a report from the Mail Online.

Madrid’s shocking start to the season reached boiling point last month when Los Blancos were thrashed 5-1 by Barcelona in El Clasico, in the immediate aftermath to the side’s embarrassing performance Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui was sacked.

Real Madrid’s reserve team coach Santiago Solari took the reigns on a temporary basis and after leading the side to four wins from four games, Solari was handed the manager’s job on a permanent basis.

According to BBC Sport, Solari was handed the job on a deal until June of 2021.

Asensio has faced criticism for scoring only two goals so far this season but the 22-year-old has insisted that he shouldn’t be the one expected to lead from the front, while the club attempts to get their season back on track under Solari:

“It is not for me to lead from the front, there are other players that have been at the club for longer, they are more experienced, have a higher status and it is down to them.”

Asensio has failed so far in his attempts to fill the massive void left by Cristiano Ronaldo, who made a shock switch to Juventus this summer.

On the other hand Asensio’s been very successful for Spain in the UEFA Nations League which began at the start of the season.

The attacking midfielder has contributed 5 goals for his national team in the inaugural tournament and has earned himself an impressive average rating of 7.85 according to WhoScored.com.