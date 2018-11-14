Key Real Madrid stars not in favour of Los Blancos sealing ace’s return to club in January window

Real Madrid trio Sergio Ramos, Isco and Marco Asensio don’t want the club to bring back on-loan midfielder Jamez Rodriguez in the January transfer window.

According to Diario Gol, the Spanish giants are seriously considering bringing the Colombian back from his loan spell at Bayern Munich, and that the German giants will have to pay €45M for the player’s permanent transfer if he doesn’t return to Real in January.

The report also states that Asensio doesn’t want Rodriguez back as it may mean that he gets less playing time, and that Ramos isn’t keen on the midfielder’s return due to his lifestyle off the pitch.

With Cristiano Ronaldo now gone, and Real seemingly struggling with life sans the Portuguese goal-machine, bringing Rodriguez back may not be a bad shout after all.

The former Monaco man’s presence at Real would give manager Santiago Solari more options when choosing his starting XI’s, and would allow for increased squad rotation, something that would come in handy if Real were to make the latter stages of the Champions League.

As well as this, Rodriguez is considered by many to be a world class player, and it seems strange that Real loaned him to direct Champions League rivals in Bayern Munich in the first place.

With Real recently handing Solari a new role as head coach until the year 2021 as per the Guardian, it seems like the club are confident that the Argentine has what it takes to push them forward.

And bringing back Rodriguez looks like it could be Solari’s first port of call in his attempts to drag Real back into the title race in La Liga, and keep them as Champions League challengers for the season’s ahead.