Manchester United star wanted by Everton on a free transfer

Everton are reportedly interested in signing one of Manchester United’s longest serving stars on a free transfer at the end of next season.

According to a report from The Sun, Everton boss Marco Silva has sent scouts to watch the England international in action on several different occasions this season.

Smalling has featured ten times for the Red Devils so far this season and the 28-year-old seems to be in improved form despite United’s lacklustre start to the season.

The Sun also reported that Smalling is seeking an improved contract with United, the defender currently earns £90,000-a-week with the Red Devils.

Everton are hopeful in their pursuit of Smalling, despite United having the option to extend the centre-back’s contract by a further 12 months.

The Toffees seem to be unfazed over the potential stumbling block in the deal and it is understood that Everton will still look to buy Smalling in the January transfer window if the Old Trafford outfit choose to extend the defender’s deal.

If Everton are able to put a better contract offer on the table for Smalling, the centre-back could well be donning blue and white in the near future.