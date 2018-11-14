Mourinho resigned to losing Manchester United star to Serie A giants in January

Manchester United will let Matteo Darmian leave the club during the winter transfer window, despite Jose Mourinho’s admiration for the player.

The Italian full-back has just one Premier League appearance to his name this season and has failed to break into the starting XI at United on a consistent basis since his arrival from Torino back in 2015.

The 28-year-old has made 86 appearances in all competitions for the club in total and Mourinho made sure he kept hold of him during the summer window despite interest from a number of clubs, but for whatever reason, he has still found himself on the fringes of the action at Old Trafford this term.

According to the Daily Mail, the Portuguese boss is still keen on extending Darian’s stay at Old Trafford, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

However, that Mail also reports that Serie A giants Inter Milan and AS Roma have held talks with United officials over a possible deal for the Italy international and he wants to move on to start playing regular football again.

The Evening Standard states that next summer the Red Devils have the option to extend Darmian’s contract by another year, but Old Trafford chiefs would rather cut their losses on him in January.

ES reports that United could easily get back the £12.7 million they signed him for with any sale and then some, with Inter and Roma poised for a bidding war, and Mourinho will reluctantly green light any potential transfer with the player’s best interests at heart.

The coaching staff at Old Trafford have always spoken highly of Darmian and consider him to be a model professional, which is why they understand his desire to play regularly elsewhere and won’t stand in his way.

The former Torino man still has the best years of his career ahead of him and whatever his final decision may be, he will add value to any club that manages to secure his services for the foreseeable future.