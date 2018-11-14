Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson has excited Gunners fans with his latest comments by revealing that Arsenal is his ‘boyhood club’ and that he’d like to become an Arsenal legend.

Nelson joined Hoffenheim on loan this summer after signing a long-term contract with the North London outfit and the 18-year-old’s decision to take a risk and experience first-team football in the Bundesliga is certainly paying off.

Reiss Nelson is having one fire season. ? pic.twitter.com/eabLLMmlO9 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 12, 2018

The chance to just come off the bench and play some minutes has done wonders for Nelson and the Arsenal youngster is now a part of England’s Under-21s side.

The opportunity to play first-team football has fast-tracked the youngster through the ranks of the England setup and if the teenager’s impressive form continues a senior call-up could be on the cards in the near future.

Nelson’s endeavours this season have also put the teenager in the company of superstar Kylian Mbappe:

Reiss Nelson: Only Kylian Mbappe (11) has scored more goals than Nelson (6) of teenagers in Europe's top five leagues this season https://t.co/Ju112N7fAu — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 10, 2018

Nelson’s astronomical rise in recent months is an example to other young English stars that if they are willing to take the risk to go abroad that they could make a name for themselves much quicker than they would have by sitting on the bench or in the reserves of their parent clubs.

In an exclusive interview with BBC Sport Nelson has reassured Arsenal fans about his long-term future and has shot down rumours that his future won’t be at The Emirates:

“Arsenal are my boyhood club,” he said. “I’ve been with them since I was eight, so that’s 10 years.

“I just want to go back there stronger because at the time I was at Arsenal I was 16, 17 and I didn’t feel confident.

“I didn’t think I was a man, but now I’m feeling stronger and I think a couple more months or even a year in Hoffenheim will make me strong and give me the belief and confidence to go back to Arsenal and do very good there.

“I want to be an Arsenal legend. And, for England, it’s the best. You can’t beat playing for your country I don’t think.”

Nelson certainly has the potential to be a mainstay for Arsenal and England for many years to come.