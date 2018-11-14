These latest claims from Paul Pogba will have Manchester United fans over the moon

Paul Pogba seems to have put to rest the claims that he is set to leave Manchester United, after a recent interview with magazine Inside United saw the Frenchman claim that his move back to the club was the “best feeling ever”.

As reported by the club’s official website, Pogba spoke about his move back to United from Juventus in 2016, stating that “when I came back to United, it was the best feeling ever”, and that “I came back home. I always dreamed of playing for United, to have many games and score goals.”

These words from the Frenchman will surely put to rest the rumours that the player is looking to leave Old Trafford, as it seems like Pogba was, and still is, happy to move back to and play for United.

Football Italia have reported recently that Pogba told fans that he wants to move back to Juve after their 2-1 loss to his United side last week.

Don Balon also note that the French international’s departure from the Red Devils is ‘almost certain’, however we don’t think that’ll be the case following these fresh claims from the player himself.

Pogba has had a topsy-turvy time since moving back to United from the Old Lady in the summer of 2016, with the World Cup winner failing to consistently deliver quality performances for Jose Mourinho’s side.

The midfielder was superb for France in the World Cup this past summer, however he is yet to replicate that form for United so far this term, something that has seen the club’s fans question whether they should keep him or not.

However, following these words from the man himself, it seems like Pogba is happy at United, something that may mean he’s set to stay at Old Trafford for the long run.

You can breathe easy now, United fans…