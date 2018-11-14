Tottenham eyeing £35M January transfer swoop for midfield star labelled as the ‘next Steven Gerrard’

Tottenham are said to be eyeing a £35M move for Cagliari and Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella, a player who has reportedly been branded as the ‘next Steven Gerrard’ in his home country.

Spurs shocked fans everywhere when they failed to sign a single player in the summer transfer window this season, however it now looks as if the north London club are ready to spend big in order to bolster their squad in January.

As per the Sun, Mauricio Pochettino’s side are keen on 21-year-old Barella, and that they are hoping £35M will be enough to pry him away from Serie A side Cagliari.

The report from the Sun also states that the Italian international has been branded as the ‘new Steven Gerrard’ back in Italy, something that’ll surely get Spurs fans excited about his potential arrival in north London.

Spurs have struggled in parts this season despite making one of their best starts to a Premier League campaign in their history, something that can mainly be attributed down to their lack of squad depth.

Despite their successes in the Premier League thus far, Pochettino’s side have struggled in the Champions League, losing games to Barcelona and Inter Milan, as well as drawing to PSV, results that have seriously hampered their chances of qualifying for the next round of the competition.

Players like Jan Vertonghen, Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen seem somewhat fatigued already this term, something that won’t make Tottenham fans too pleased given the fact it’s only November.

Bringing in Barella would allow for Pochettino to rotate more and rest some of his more important stars for certain matches, something that could make the difference in Spurs’ attempts to qualify for the Champions League this year.

If Barella truly is this generation’s version of Steven Gerrard, Spurs will be getting an absolute bargain if they end up being successful in their pursuit of him.