Video: Manchester City’s Ederson shows off impressive distribution against Manchester United during Manchester derby

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson showed off impressive distribution vs Manchester United in the Manchester derby and one of his fans has made a compilation in honour of his wonderful kicking ability.

Ederson’s ability to launch devastating counter-attacks is the key reason why Pep Guardiola signed the Brazilian to be City’s number one.

The 25-year-old has even managed to register an assist this season when launching the ball upfield with an inch-perfect pass to Sergio Aguero earlier this season.

Check out a compilation video of Ederson’s impressive distribution below:

