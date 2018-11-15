AC Milan transfer news: €10m defensive solution edging closer, surprise Liverpool raid touted

AC Milan have a real issue in defence due to injuries, and Sao Paolo ace Rodrigo Caio is reportedly emerging as the likely solution.

Both Mattia Caldara and Mateo Musacchio have been ruled out with long-term injury setbacks, leaving coach Gennaro Gattuso dangerously light in that department.

The Italian tactician will have to rely heavily on Alessio Romagnoli and Cristian Zapata to keep things tight at the back in the coming weeks, but it appears as though Milan are plotting reinforcements to cover the void.

As reported by Calciomercato, Caio could arrive in January for just €10m, with the report adding that the Brazilian is keen on the move and a meeting could be scheduled in the coming weeks with sporting director Leonardo.

The 25-year-old would bring experience with him and could be an important addition, and particularly with Caldara and Musacchio out, he could be crucial in the second half of this season in particular.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato note, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, that Milan are also being linked with a shock move for Fabinho.

The 25-year-old has struggled to entirely convince at Anfield so far this season, albeit he has now made eight appearances in all competitions.

With that in mind, coupled with the fact that the Rossoneri also have injury problems in midfield too with question marks over Giacomo Bonaventura and Lucas Biglia currently, a signing in January would certainly be a wise investment.

Whether that’s Fabinho or not remains to be seen, as Jurgen Klopp will surely not want to give up on his summer signing so soon after he has arrived. In addition to that, the Brazilian himself will surely not want to call time on his stint at Liverpool so prematurely either having only arrived from Monaco this past summer.