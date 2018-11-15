Chelsea are reportedly tracking West Ham United forward Marko Arnautovic, according to the player’s agent who has dropped a big hint over his future.



The 29-year-old has been in fine form so far this season, scoring five goals and providing an assist in 10 Premier League appearances for the Hammers.

Coupled with Chelsea’s troubles and lack of depth up front, he could emerge as a key solution with neither Alvaro Morata nor Olivier Giroud offering a consistent source of goals.

While Morata has six goals in 16 games, Giroud has just one in 12 outings so far this season, and although others have stepped up to ensure that Maurizio Sarri’s side are in contention for major honours this season, it’s an issue that could cost them as the campaign progresses.

With that in mind, perhaps a move for Arnautovic could be a sensible decision in January.

“There are a lot of Premier League teams monitoring him. Chelsea and Everton for example, but not only them,” he is quoted as telling Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

“Now he’s ready for a new step. We believe that it is the moment in which his career should take a step forward, try to win some trophies, maybe the Champions League.”

While the Austrian international appears to have matured somewhat at West Ham, his goals and physical presence could be great assets for Chelsea to add.

Coupled with his ability to link up play and hold the ball up to bring others into the game, he may be an ideal signing to bolster their attacking options and give them fresh impetus in the second half of the campaign, should he complete a switch in January.

Nevertheless, there is a lot to be sorted out for a deal to materialise it seems, as this is merely his agent suggesting that Chelsea could be interested and so time will tell if an offer is forthcoming.