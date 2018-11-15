Arsenal, Tottenham linked with Man Utd raid for £35m Mourinho misfit

As he continues to struggle to establish himself in the Man Utd line-up, Eric Bailly is reportedly a target for both Arsenal and Tottenham.

The 24-year-old has been limited to just seven appearances so far this season, despite the fact that the Red Devils have been a shambles defensively at times.

Jose Mourinho’s side have conceded 21 goals in just 12 Premier League games so far this season, and yet Bailly hasn’t been able to earn the trust of his boss to be given more opportunities to shore things up.

As noted by The Daily Record, both Arsenal and Tottenham could look to take advantage of the situation and swoop for the £35m signing from Villarreal, who is also said to be frustrated over his lack of playing time.

The move would make sense for Arsenal in particular given that they’ve conceded 15 goals in 12 league outings so far this season, and so that would suggest Unai Emery has yet to find the perfect balance in his side to ensure that they’re ready to break back into the top four.

With a wealth of quality attacking options, adding defensive solidity could be the key to making progress for the Spanish tactician.

Whether Bailly would solve that issue is up for debate, as although he has shown vulnerabilities since moving to England, his pace, strength and awareness arguably make him a top talent that is still gaining experience at the highest level.

As a result, time will tell whether or not Mourinho is ready to cut his losses on his own signing and allow him to leave, or perhaps keep hold of him for a little longer to see if he can progress and establish himself in the team moving forward.