Arsenal are reportedly set to face stiff competition for Miguel Almiron, while they’ve also been linked with a swoop for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele.

The Gunners have started positively under Unai Emery, sitting just outside the Premier League top four while also making a promising start in the Europa League.

SEE MORE: Arsene Wenger rejected return to Premier League as he seeks first managerial job since leaving Arsenal

In turn, in order to help them sustain that push in the second half of the season, January reinforcements could be crucial.

However, according to The Sun, their pursuit of Almiron could become complicated as Newcastle United are also keen on the £22m-rated star, with Tottenham also paired with an interest.

The 24-year-old has impressed this season, scoring 13 goals and providing 13 assists in 35 appearances in all competitions.

With that in mind, he could be a crucial addition to the Arsenal midfield, but time will tell if they rate him highly enough to fend off the competition in January.

Meanwhile, The Mirror claim that Arsenal could also be considering a swoop for Dembele, with the report noting that Liverpool have been paired with an £85m move for the Frenchman in recent days.

Compared to his injury-plagued first season at the Nou Camp, Dembele has shown improvement this season with six goals and two assists in 15 appearances.

However, the report claims that it is his off-the-pitch issues which are now raising doubts over his future with the Catalan giants, and it’s suggested that Arsenal are considering him as a January transfer target.

Whether or not they have the finances to meet the above £85m touted fee is unclear, and so there is seemingly still a long way to go before such a move materialises.

Given what he could offer at the Emirates though under Emery and alongside the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, it would certainly excite the Gunners faithful if a deal was reached as it was add real quality to the squad.