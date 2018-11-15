Arsene Wenger has been out of work since leaving Arsenal at the end of last season, but according to reports, Fulham wasn’t tempting enough to return to England.

As noted by Sky Sports, the veteran French tactician has previously hinted that he is planning to return to management in January, depending on if the right job presents itself.

However, he has been clear in the past that he would find it difficult to take charge of another Premier League side after his 22-year stint at Arsenal, which is understandable given the bond and affection he has with the Gunners, both as a club and with the fans.

In turn, it appears as though he will stick to that vow as The Mirror claim that Wenger rejected the opportunity to take the Fulham job, prior to Claudio Ranieri being announced as Slavisa Jokanovic’s successor.

The Italian tactician will take charge of a side rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, with just one win in their opening 12 Premier League games.

With that in mind, it promises to be a big job to try and avoid relegation this season, and so perhaps that type of challenge didn’t particularly appeal to Wenger at this stage of his coaching career.

Ranieri boasts plenty of Premier League experience and will be hoping for another memorable tenure after his spell at Leicester City, while Wenger will seemingly now continue to bide his time into 2019 and make a decision then.

With a return to England unlikely, time will tell which jobs open up around Europe that could interest the 69-year-old and convince him to make a return.