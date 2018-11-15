Barcelona eyeing up ‘bargain’ €38M deal for quality Ousmane Dembele replacement

Barcelona are said to be eyeing up AC Milan and Spain winger Suso, a player they view as a replacement for current star Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele has, overall, been disappointing for Barca since his move from German outfit Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017, and it seems like the Spanish giants have finally had enough.

According to Don Balon, the Frenchman is set to leave the Blaugrana in the summer, and the club have singled out Suso as the man they want to replace him.

The report also states that Suso’s release clause is €38M, a price Don Balon have noted is a ‘bargain’, and that Real Madrid are also keen on the Spanish international.

Despite his good start to this season, Dembele’s time at the Nou Camp has been disappointing, and it doesn’t surprise us to see that he’s set to leave the club in the summer.

Suso has been in fantastic form for Milan so far this year, scoring four and assisting eight in 12 league outings for Gennaro Gattuso’s side.

The former Liverpool man would fit in well at Barcelona, as his dribbling ability and composure in possession are second to none.

Getting Suso for €38M truly would be a bargain, as the 24-year-old has shown time and time again these past few years that he’s worth a lot more than that.

If Barcelona do manage to pull this off, it’ll be a great move for the club to make, even given the potential that Dembele has in his locker.