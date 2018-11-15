Chelsea have been given a great chance of signing Christian Pulisic, as it’s claimed that they lead the race for the Borussia Dortmund starlet.

The 20-year-old has made quite the impression in his career thus far, scoring 15 goals in 107 appearances for the Bundesliga giants while bagging nine goals in 21 caps for the USA.

In turn, that would suggest that he has a bright future ahead of him for club and country, and the next step in his career could be coming sooner rather than later to help take his game to the next level.

According to The Guardian, it’s Chelsea who could be in pole position to snap him up as he dropped a big hint that he will eye a move to England in the future. With that in mind, time will tell if a switch to Stamford Bridge materialises to bolster Maurizio Sarri’s attacking options.

Although the Italian tactician has the likes of Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian to play in the attacking roles behind a frontman, the latter two are now 31 and 30 respectively, and so long-term replacements may well be needed sooner rather than later.

That is where Pulisic could step in and solve a key problem, but it remains to be seen if that happens as there is no suggestion of a fee or wages being agreed and so there is a long way to go before the US international is Chelsea bound.

Nevertheless, to be considered as favourites for his signature is a boost in itself, and so time will tell if Chelsea step up their pursuit and look to prise the talented youngster away from Dortmund in the near future.

As noted by The Express, both Liverpool and Man Utd are also said to be interested in him, and so time will tell if Chelsea are indeed front-runners and can leave their direct rivals disappointed by beating them to the punch.