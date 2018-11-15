Inter reportedly have a Financial Fair Play concern which could force them to consider selling Barcelona and Man Utd transfer target Milan Skriniar.

Since arriving from Sampdoria, the 23-year-old has established himself as a fundamental figure in the backline and played a key role in guiding the Nerazzurri back to the Champions League this season.

SEE MORE: Chelsea tipped to be in strong position to land signing of 20-year-old starlet also eyed by Liverpool and Man Utd

Unfortunately for the Italian giants though, Sportmediaset claim that they have to raise up to €50m in capital to leave the settlement agreement with UEFA and get in line with the FFP regulations.

From that, it’s then suggested that the best way of doing so is perhaps selling a prized asset and Skriniar is specifically mentioned as being the potential solution.

Sportmediaset add that Inter rejected a bid of €60m for the Slovakian international last year while his valuation has continued to rise since, and so that would certainly cover the financial issue although it remains to be seen if either Man Utd or Barcelona would be willing to splash out for him.

Nevertheless, it does appear to be an opportunity to take advantage of Inter’s financial situation, and so it remains to be seen if either Euro giant swoops and addresses their defensive flaws.

United have conceded 21 goals in 12 Premier League games so far this season, giving them the worst defensive record of the top 14 sides.

As for Barcelona, they’ve conceded 18 goals in 12 outings, which is the worst defensive record out of the top seven teams in Spain’s top flight.

With that in mind, it’s clear that both clubs need to shore up their backline, and if Inter are forced to consider selling Skriniar, then perhaps he could be a solution for one of them next year.