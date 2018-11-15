After a disappointing season at Chelsea last year and a concerning start to life at AC Milan, Tiemoue Bakayoko came under an immense amount of criticism.

As per Goal.com, the 24-year-old was widely criticised for his first few performances in a Milan shirt at the start of the season, and rightly so as he did disappoint.

Following on from his frustration at Chelsea, it would have surely been a concern for the Frenchman himself too in terms of rediscovering the player he was at Monaco which earned him a move to the Premier League in the first place.

With a season-long loan stint at Milan aimed at impressing again and potentially fighting for a future at Stamford Bridge under Maurizio Sarri, it didn’t start well. However, there appear to be shoots of recovery for Bakayoko.

As noted by Calciomercato, over the last three games the midfield ace has won more duels than any other Milan player with 26, while he has recovered possession on 24 occasions, again the most of any of his teammates.

Further, it’s noted that he is improving with the ball at his feet too in terms of dribbles, sprints and passing, and so there is certainly reason there to suggest that he is settling and beginning to find his feet at Milan.

Particularly with Giacomo Bonaventura and Lucas Biglia currently sidelined by injury, coach Gennaro Gattuso is going to need him at his best in the coming weeks and it appears as though for the time being at least, Bakayoko is responding in a positive manner.

While there is still plenty of room for improvement, perhaps the opportunity to play regularly, get back to full fitness and sharpness as well as having the confidence of his coach is going to drag the best out of Bakayoko again.