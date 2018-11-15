Jose Mourinho to green light Man Utd star’s exit in January, PL side ready to swoop

As he continues to struggle to make an impact at Man Utd, Marcos Rojo will reportedly be allowed to leave in January and Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen.

The 28-year-old has yet to make a single appearance for the senior side this season, as after a knee injury kept him sidelined to start the campaign, he hasn’t been able to even break into Jose Mourinho’s squad in more recent times.

Although United have been porous defensively this season having conceded 21 goals in just 12 Premier League games, there are still several players ahead of the Argentine in the pecking order at Old Trafford and it’s difficult to see the situation changing any time soon.

In turn, according to the Birmingham Mail, he will likely be available in the January transfer window, and Wolves are being linked with a move for him after being snubbed this past summer.

Whether or not they’re more successful this time round remains to be seen, but Rojo may well consider his options this time round if he doesn’t have any other offers on the table.

From a United and Mourinho perspective, perhaps getting a fee for the defensive ace and getting him off the books could create space and finances to go out and buy another defender to help shore things up at the back.

Time will tell if the Portuguese tactician gets his wish, but as noted above, their defensive record so far this season would suggest that they are certainly in need of bolstering that department and improving dramatically to ensure that they can compete at the top of the table between now and the end of the season.