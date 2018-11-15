Lionel Messi’s preference to replace Ernesto Valverde emerges, but Barcelona rivals take steps to end talk

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi reportedly wants Real Betis boss Quique Setien at the Nou Camp, but their La Liga rivals have plans to extend his stay.

The 60-year-old tactician has earned rave reviews for his work at Betis, as he has the Spanish outfit playing a great brand of football based on possession and making the most of the creative players at his disposal.

SEE MORE: Barcelona poised to start talks for top target, €78m could be raised by double exit

With that in mind, it would seemingly make him a perfect fit for the Barcelona job, and he provided further strength to the argument of him being a future Barca coach this past weekend as his side secured a 4-3 win at the Nou Camp.

According to Don Balon, Messi wants Setien to take charge ahead of next season with Valverde’s current contract set to expire next summer, while he doesn’t believe the current boss is the right fit for the Catalan giants in terms of the style of play he adopts.

For the reasons noted above, it’s clear as to why Setien would be a candidate for the Barcelona job if they do indeed decide to make a change next year, but time will tell if he can be convinced to leave behind the project he’s built at Betis.

In addition to that, Football Espana note how local media are suggesting that Betis will try to secure new terms with Setien and extend his current deal which runs until 2020.

In turn, if Barcelona are considering the Spaniard for the job next season, they may well want to move quickly before he commits his long-term future.

As per the report above though, it’s suggested that Messi is eager for a change to be made, and for Setien to be the man to step in if that occurs.