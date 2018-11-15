Aaron Ramsey is reportedly on course to join Bayern Munich on a free transfer when his current Arsenal contract expires at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has publicly revealed that the Gunners have withdrawn their contract offer to renew his deal, as per The Guardian, and so it looks like he will move on next summer.

From an Arsenal perspective it arguably makes more sense to agree to a cut-price deal in January in order to get something for the Welshman rather than lose him for nothing in the summer, but it appears as though that is not the route he’s heading down.

According to The Independent, Bayern Munich are now leading the race to land his signature, while it’s specifically noted that Liverpool and Chelsea had been interested in him and were potentially in the running to snap him up.

However, it appears as though he’s set for a new challenge abroad with the Bundesliga giants, albeit there is no official word from any of the parties concerned yet.

It’s suggested that it forms part of a wider transfer strategy from the club as they look to freshen things up given that they’re struggling this season.

If accurate, Ramsey should be commended for taking on the challenge of testing himself elsewhere in Europe, and particularly given his personal circumstances too having recently had twins, as noted by The Sun, the disruption for them of moving to Germany could have been a factor to put them off.

Nevertheless, based on the report above, it would suggest that the Welsh international is ready to start a new chapter of his career with Bayern next season.