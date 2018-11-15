Liverpool ‘thrown back’ by transfer target’s £89M price tag as star looks for way out of European giants

Barcelona have set their asking price for Liverpool transfer target Ousmane Dembele, however it seems like the valuation may be a little too much for the Reds.

The Sun have noted that the Merseyside club are keen on signing the French international, and that they are ready to splash £85M on him.

However, it seems like Liverpool may have to fork out a little bit more than that if they are to be successful in their attempts to bring Dembele to Anfield.

Don Balon are noting that the Blaugrana have a €100m (£89M) price tag on the 21-year-old’s head, and that Liverpool have been ‘thrown back’ by this number.

Given the quality of Liverpool’s attack, and their squad in general, it would seem like the Reds don’t actually need to splash a large part of their transfer budget on Dembele.

All of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are superb, and it would take something special from Dembele to replace one of them in Liverpool’s starting XI.

Dembele’s time at Barcelona has disappointing to say the least, and it seems unlikely that any club is going to want to fork out €100m for his signature.

The same report from Don Balon states that Dembele is ‘looking for an exit’ out of Barcelona, something that definitely suggests he’s keen to leave the Nou Camp.

If Barcelona lower their valuation for Dembele, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Liverpool swoop in for the Frenchman.

However, if the Blaugrana fail to budge on their asking price, we may not see the Reds swoop for Dembele after all…