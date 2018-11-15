Liverpool have started the season well, and it’s been suggested that they won’t target any major January reinforcements to keep them on track.

The Reds currently sit just two points adrift of Premier League leaders Man City after 12 games, while they still remain in a decent position to advance to the Champions League knockout stage.

Having spent on the likes of Fabinho, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri this past summer to add quality and depth, Jurgen Klopp appears to have addressed key problem areas.

With that in mind, The Mirror claim that Liverpool will not be launching a touted £85m move for Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele, and in fact, unless they suffer any major injury setbacks, they won’t be making any big-money moves at all.

That seems to be the most sensible decision at this stage, as Klopp has built a talented squad with plenty of depth which is capable of competing for major honours this season, which they have shown to this point.

Making unnecessary signings in January could even risk upsetting the balance in the squad and adding more competition for places which could rock the boat. In turn, unless absolutely necessary, it could be the smart move to avoid bringing in any new faces in the middle of the campaign.

As pointed out by the Mirror too, with Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Daniel Sturridge and Shaqiri all already at Klopp’s disposal, it’s questionable as to whether another attacker is needed, especially given the £85m price-tag noted for Dembele.

The 21-year-old has started the season well with six goals and two assists in 15 games for Barcelona, but it appears as though the Catalan giants won’t come under pressure from Liverpool to keep him in January at least.