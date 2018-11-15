Both Man Utd and Juventus are reportedly keen on Roma midfield ace Lorenzo Pellegrini, and they could take advantage of his €30m release clause.

The 22-year-old has made 13 appearances so far this season, scoring two goals while providing five assists as his influence on Roma continues to grow.

Having bided his time with a switch to Sassuolo, he finally made his breakthrough at the Stadio Olimpico last season, and it appears as though his form and promise are continuing to attract interest from elsewhere.

As reported by Calciomercato, Roma could be at risk of losing three key players and one of those is Pellegrini with Man Utd and Juventus paired with an interest. Further, it’s noted that he currently has a €30m release clause in his contract, which could be a real concern for the Italian giants in their bid to keep him.

With Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira not getting any younger, Pellegrini could be seen as a long-term replacement in midfield at Juventus.

As for United, with question marks being raised over the waning influence of Nemanja Matic this season and the lack of top quality beyond Paul Pogba, Jose Mourinho may well need to prioritise his midfield next year.

Pellegrini seems to fit the bill, but it remains to be seen if Roma can reach a new agreement with the Italian ace before then to remove that problematic release clause and strengthen their position to keep him and fend off interested parties.

That or perhaps it will give them a stronger starting point to demand a much higher fee, in which case time will tell if Man Utd or Juventus are willing to spend big on the midfielder.