Man Utd injury news: Mourinho hit with fresh concern, third key figure drops out of international duty

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho won’t be enjoying the international break thus far, as a third United player has been ruled out of action.

On one hand, it will be a relief for the Red Devils that Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba returned early due to injury complaints, so that they can now receive treatment and avoid the risk of aggravating their respective issues.

As noted by freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery in his tweet below, Romelu Lukaku will now join them too as he has withdrawn from the Belgium squad with the hamstring injury that had been troubling him for the Red Devils in recent weeks.

Romelu Lukaku has been ruled out of #BEL Nations League clash against Iceland with a hamstring injury. The striker only returned to the United squad on Sunday having missed the two previous matches due to a muscular problem. #MUFC Injury Table ?https://t.co/cckOHhGs0b — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) November 15, 2018

As per ESPN, both Martial and Pogba have already been ruled out for France over the international break, and so with one eye on their upcoming encounter with Crystal Palace on November 25, Mourinho will be hopeful that the trio will be available for selection.

Lukaku may not be rushed back though until he is fully fit and feeling sharp, as the Belgian international has struggled to have a positive impact so far this season.

He’s managed just four goals in 15 appearances in all competitions, as the last time he found the back of the net for his club was way back in September.

With that in mind, coupled with Martial’s recent goalscoring form, it will be the Frenchman who is arguably the bigger concern at this stage, while Lukaku will hope to at least be available for selection and start working on establishing himself as a key figure at Old Trafford again.