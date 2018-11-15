Manchester City must pay £106M to seal transfer of world class midfield talent

Man City have learnt that they must pay €120M (£106M) if they want to bring Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Isco to the Premier League.

Given Fernandinho’s old age and Kevin De Bruyne consistent injury problems, it seems like City are after yet another world class midfielder to bolster their squad even further.

Don Balon have reported that Pep Guardiola’s side want to sign the Spaniard, and that they are only willing to offer €80M for the player’s signature.

The report also notes that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is after €120M if he is to let Isco go, a price that is far from Man City’s valuation of the player.

Man City have one of the strongest squads in world football, and if they manage to get Isco, their team will look almost unbeatable.

The Spaniard’s versatility, combined with his ability and composure on the ball, would see him fit in very well at City under Guardiola, a manager who’d definitely be able to get the best out of the midfielder.

Isco could play out wide or in the centre of the park, something that’ll make him a very valuable asset for Guardiola to have should he end up moving to the Etihad.

Man City already have one of the best, if not the best, squad in the Premier League, and if they manage to snag a deal for Isco in the near future, they may just have it in them to dominate English football for years to come.