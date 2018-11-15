“Might genuinely be finished” – Manchester United star slated by these fans as ace puts on disappointing display on international duty

Fans took to Twitter this evening to slate David De Gea following the Manchester United goalkeeper’s display for Spain in their crucial Nations League clash against Croatia.

La Roja lost 3-2 to Croatia, as they conceded a 92nd minute goal to Tim Jedvaj to leave their UEFA Nations League group wide open.

Spain are still top of the group, however they will finish 2nd and remain in group 1 of the tournament should England manage to beat Croatia later this week.

Keen-eyed fans spotted De Gea’s poor display against Croatia, with some taking to social media to slate the Spaniard’s for his performance on Thursday evening.

The Red Devils star could’ve done much better for Croatia’s first goal, as he seemed to just stand there as former Leicester City man Andrej Kramaric hammered the ball home.

De Gea also could’ve done better for Croatia’s winner, as he palmed the ball straight into the path of Jedvaj instead of parrying it out for a corner, something that ultimately ended up costing Spain the match.

Here, we’ve selected a few tweets from fans slating De Gea for his performance for Spain this evening

De Gea might genuinely be finished — . (@RyanH17_) November 15, 2018

De Gea fails to come off his line again. The most overrated keeper in world football, he's a great shot stopper and that's it. — santinoB (@santinoB1) November 15, 2018

swear de gea went from best in the world to a complete bum since the world cup — ????? (@thfcmattt) November 15, 2018

Damn De Gea might be finished, we should cash in on him asap — Corbin Blueface (@reemzstyle) November 15, 2018

Another De Gea mistake ??? — ??????? House of Southgate (@KingSouthgate) November 15, 2018

Mighty De Gea beaten at his near post again ? — Super Blue (@super_blue1905) November 15, 2018

De Gea most overrated keeper on the planet — ChelseaCheif (@BallerKova) November 15, 2018

De Gea concedes yet again.

In other news, Water is wet. — Riley? (@Rickysleeze) November 15, 2018

De Gea not great again tonight. Really poor for Croatia's 3rd. Looking like a mere mortal at times this season compared to the super human performances of previous years. — Ian Ryan (@Ian1892T) November 15, 2018