Menu

“Might genuinely be finished” – Manchester United star slated by these fans as ace puts on disappointing display on international duty

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Fans took to Twitter this evening to slate David De Gea following the Manchester United goalkeeper’s display for Spain in their crucial Nations League clash against Croatia.

La Roja lost 3-2 to Croatia, as they conceded a 92nd minute goal to Tim Jedvaj to leave their UEFA Nations League group wide open.

Spain are still top of the group, however they will finish 2nd and remain in group 1 of the tournament should England manage to beat Croatia later this week.

Keen-eyed fans spotted De Gea’s poor display against Croatia, with some taking to social media to slate the Spaniard’s for his performance on Thursday evening.

The Red Devils star could’ve done much better for Croatia’s first goal, as he seemed to just stand there as former Leicester City man Andrej Kramaric hammered the ball home.

De Gea also could’ve done better for Croatia’s winner, as he palmed the ball straight into the path of Jedvaj instead of parrying it out for a corner, something that ultimately ended up costing Spain the match.

Here, we’ve selected a few tweets from fans slating De Gea for his performance for Spain this evening

More Stories about David de Gea

More Stories David de Gea