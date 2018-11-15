Real Madrid set to rival Barcelona in race to seal transfer of €25M-rated attacking talent

Barcelona and Real Madrid look set to rival each other in the race to sign Dinamo Zagreb youngster Dani Olmo, a player who’s also wanted by a number of European sides.

As per Don Balon, the 20-year-old Spanish winger is wanted by both Real and Barca, as well as Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan, something that means Olmo must be a serious talent!

The report from Don Balon also notes that Zagreb have placed a €25M asking price on the head of Olmo, an amount that Real Madrid are reportedly willing to fork out.

Both Real and Barca haven’t had the easiest of rides in La Liga so far this year, and it looks like both are readying to dip into the transfer market to solve their problems.

Olmo has notched up an impressive record during his time in Croatia, with the forward scoring 18 and assisting 19 in 78 appearances for Dinamo’s first team, an impressive record for a winger.

The youngster has already managed to clock up 2 appearances for Spain’s U21 side, and if he keeps up the form he’s currently in, it may not be long before we see him claim his first senior international cap for La Roja.

Both Real and Barca would be more than capable of finding €25M to bring Olmo to La Liga, however paying that much for a player who’s only proven himself in Croatia is a little risky to say the least…