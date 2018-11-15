Video: Jesse Lingard and Trent Alexander-Arnold score in quick succession to give England 2-0 lead vs USA

Jesse Lingard and Trent Alexander-Arnold scored in quick succession tonight as they gave England a 2-0 lead in the first half vs USA.
The Man United midfielder scored first in the 25th minute, as he curled a beautiful effort into the top corner to give Brad Guzen in the USA goal no chance.
Alexander-Arnold then scored his first ever goal for the Three Lions, as he fired home from the right hand side following a smart pass from Jadon Sancho.
Here are clips of both Lingard and Alexander-Arnold’s goal this evening. That one from Lingard is top drawer!
ENGLAND 2-0 USA
The Three Lions are flying as Alexander-Arnold adds to Jesse Lingard's opening goal.
ENGLAND 1-0 USA
