He’s found it hard to get playing time at Liverpool this season, but Dominic Solanke showed what he can offer for England U21s on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old hasn’t managed a single minute of playing time for the senior Liverpool squad so far this season, scoring twice in two appearances for the reserve side.

SEE MORE: Liverpool ‘thrown back’ by transfer target’s £89M price tag as star looks for way out of European giants

With Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane forming such a deadly attacking trident, it’s no real surprise that he is struggling to secure a spot in the line-up. However, with Liverpool pushing for trophies on multiple fronts, perhaps Solanke would have hoped for more opportunities.

As seen in the video below, he showed what he can offer with a well-taken double in England U21s win over Italy on Thursday night, as he showed his predatory qualities in the box by finding himself in a great position to bag a brace.

It’s that type of goalscoring instinct that could make him a crucial part of the Liverpool squad moving forward, but it remains to be seen if he gets the chance to impress and showcase his ability for the Reds on a consistent basis moving forward.

For now though, he’ll be delighted to be playing and scoring for England U21s, as clearly Aidy Boothroyd still has no reservations over giving him playing time…