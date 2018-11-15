What ‘furious’ Alexis Sanchez did after Manchester United’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City

It’s been revealed what Man United winger Alexis Sanchez did after his side’s 3-1 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League last week.

Jose Mourinho’s side suffered a disappointing defeat to City last weekend, as the Premier League leaders brushed the Red Devils aside with ease.

And given this report from the Sun, it seems like Sanchez wasn’t best pleased with how things turned out regarding his side’s defeat to City.

As per the news outlet, the Chilean international was ‘furious’ at the fact he wasn’t selected to start the match by United manager Mourinho.

It’s also stated that the forward ‘slammed’ his boots on the floor of United’s dressing room, and criticised his side’s defensive performance following their defeat to Pep Guardiola’s side.

In Sanchez’s defence, United were very poor against City last Sunday, as the home side dominated proceedings from start to finish at the Etihad.

United’s only shot on target of the match was their goal, a penalty from Anthony Martial, something that ended up being nothing but a consolation come the end of the match.

Sanchez was made to start the game from the bench against Man City, as he was subbed on in the 73rd minute, however the forward failed to make an impact in his cameo appearance.

If Sanchez continues to be left out of United’s starting XI’s, we may very well see the Chilean look to leave the club in the not-too-distant future…