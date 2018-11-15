What Paulo Dybala said about his partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo after initial Juventus struggles

Juventus ace Paulo Dybala has been discussing his partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo since the Portuguese superstar arrived this past summer.

The 25-year-old initially struggled with the impact and change that the Bianconeri went through, as he dropped to the bench for games against Lazio and Parma.

He’s still only managed two goals in 11 games in Serie A so far this season, while three of his goals in the Champions League came in the encounter with Young Boys, which Ronaldo missed through suspension.

In turn, it can’t yet be said that the pair are firing on all cylinders alongside each other, but with Ronaldo bagging nine goals and six assists in 15 games and with Juve sitting top of Serie A and their Champions League group, it’s fair to say that things are going well for coach Massimiliano Allegri and his players.

With that in mind, Dybala has painted a pretty positive picture of life with the 33-year-old in the squad.

“Ever since Ronaldo arrived, we have been, and we are, really happy together,” he told The Mirror. “I think we have been doing well. We have scored really important goals for Juventus together.

“Cristiano arrived only recently, but we all know the importance that he has on everyone and we knew his style from before. We know how he plays and how he works. Of course, you have to make small changes, but we are happy and we are going to score a lot of goals together.”

As they aim for an eighth consecutive Scudetto, Ronaldo and Dybala’s partnership will be crucial. However, for the most part, they boast the strongest squad in Italy’s top flight and so a domestic title is the minimum expectation.

The true test will be in the Champions League as they progress in the knockout stages, as Allegri will certainly be looking to the attacking duo to fire them all the way in Europe.