AC Milan injury news: Anxious wait as crucial setback feared for key figure on international duty

AC Milan already have defensive troubles due to injuries, and now coach Gennaro Gattuso could have another on his hands with Alessio Romagnoli.

Both Mattia Caldara and Mateo Musacchio are long-term injury absentees, leaving the Rossoneri dangerously light at the back already.

Club captain Romagnoli and Cristian Zapata have since formed the partnership in the heart of the defence, but according to Calciomercato, the former has now returned from international duty after picking up a muscle injury in the Italy camp.

Aside from the injury troubles that Gattuso is already facing, Romagnoli’s influence at the back as an ever-present so far this season means that any time on the sidelines he is forced to spend will be a major blow for Milan in their pursuit of a top-four finish in Serie A this season.

The 23-year-old has made 15 appearances so far this season, scoring twice with both goals coming in injury time to secure wins.

As a result, that in itself says it all about how important he has been for Milan so far this season, and so they’ll be desperate to get positive news when he returns and undoubtedly undergoes further scans and tests to determine the extent of the problem.

Should he be sidelined too, Milan will potentially have to field youngster Stefan Simic alongside Zapata, or Ricardo Rodriguez could perhaps shift across from left-back having also played in the middle in his career previously.

Regardless, Milan will not want to lose Romagnoli with a clash against Lazio coming up on November 25, while the January transfer window is still some way off which will restrict them from addressing the problem in the market.