AC Milan currently have key issues in their squad due to injuries and a lack of depth, and they could be set to address them in January or next summer.

Coach Gennaro Gattuso already has a squad lacking in quality depth, and that could be exposed in the coming weeks due to long-term injury problems for the likes of Giacomo Bonaventura, Mattia Caldara and Mateo Musacchio.

Gonzalo Higuain will be suspended after the international break following his red card against Juventus, and so Milan certainly run the risk of seeing their flaws cost them.

With that in mind for the second half of the campaign, the Rossoneri have been paired with securing a return for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Calciomercato report that his agent, Mino Raiola, is expected to meet with the club hierarchy on Friday.

In that meeting, it’s suggested that Ibrahimovic could be discussed, and it could bring the respective parties closer to reaching an agreement that would see the 37-year-old return to the San Siro for a second stint.

However, no terms have yet been agreed and so it remains to be seen if Friday’s meeting helps move the situation in a positive direction.

Meanwhile, with a heavy reliance on the likes of Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie, Gattuso also needs to add quality to his midfield, particularly with the first two currently sidelined with injuries.

In turn, Calciomercato add that Cesc Fabregas remains a target for Milan, with the Chelsea ace’s current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

With no suggestion to this point that he will be offered a new deal, the Spaniard could be looking for a new challenge and perhaps a move to Milan where he would be an experienced leader of the side could appeal as the Italian giants look to get back into the Champions League for next season.