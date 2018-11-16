Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has established himself as a fundamental figure at Stamford Bridge since he arrived from Leicester City.

The 27-year-old has made 104 appearances for the Blues already as he has barely missed any games over the past two and a bit seasons, and during that time he has won a Premier League title and an FA Cup since moving to west London.

Albeit he has slightly adjusted his midfield role this season under Maurizio Sarri, he continues to play a crucial part in Chelsea’s push for success and so the Blues will surely have no interest whatsoever is allowing him to leave.

As noted by Calciomercato, via L’Equipe, it’s now suggested that Chelsea are even prioritising agreeing on new terms with the French international in the coming weeks in order to extend his stay with the club and to fend off interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

A return to his homeland may well be a tempting proposition for Kante, with PSG also offering a chance of winning domestic honours and pushing for the Champions League, while given their financial resources, it’s highly likely that he would receive a lucrative contract offer.

Perhaps with that in mind, Chelsea are said to be eager to tie him down for the long-term future, and so it remains to be seen how successful they are in doing so.

Sarri has certainly got them in a good position at this stage of the campaign as they are poised to challenge for the Premier League title, Europa League and domestic cups, and Kante will be a pivotal piece in sustaining that push.

Given what he brings on and off the pitch, it’s no surprise at all that Chelsea are reportedly eager to wrap up a new contract and put any question marks over his future to bed.