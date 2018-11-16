Chelsea tipped to launch €20m swap deal involving influential ace for Real Madrid star

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a swoop for Marco Asensio that involves parting with €20m and N’Golo Kante in a questionable transfer deal.

There is no denying the quality that the Spanish playmaker possesses, albeit he has struggled to hit top form so far this season having bagged just two goals and three assists in 17 appearances.

SEE MORE: Chelsea eye crucial deal as priority as they fend off PSG interest in influential ace

Nevertheless, at just 22 years of age, he is undoubtedly expected to improve and has a bright future ahead of him which could see interest build from around Europe.

Particularly with a lack of creative quality in the roles behind the main striker with the likes of Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro offering similar strengths, a move for Asensio could be a sensible one to add a different dynamic and it’s something that has been previously reported by The Sun, with a £100m move to Chelsea touted.

Now, it’s claimed by Don Balon that Chelsea could be ready to offer €20m plus Kante, with the Frenchman valued at €80m by the Premier League giants.

However, it’s added that Madrid value the World Cup winner at €60m and would demand €120m for Asensio, and so that could ultimately scupper any hope of a deal being made.

It’s difficult to see Chelsea agree to a deal that sees Kante leave Stamford Bridge though in truth, such is the importance he has for Maurizio Sarri and the impact he has made at the club since arriving from Leicester City.

In turn, question marks have to be raised over the report as Don Balon are known for their ambitious transfer claims, and this may well fall into that bracket.

Nevertheless, there is sense in the madness to an extent. Real Madrid could certainly do with strengthening their midfield with the steeliness and energy that Kante brings to the table, while Asensio’s creative qualities would add a different dynamic to the Chelsea attack.

Time will tell though if such a move could materialise even if it seems a long way off for now.