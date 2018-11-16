Club officials fly to England to discuss €30m-rated star with Arsenal, Tottenham but no Man Utd meeting

Arsenal and Tottenham reportedly held talks with Sampdoria officials on Thursday to discuss the potential transfer of defender Joachim Andersen.

The 22-year-old moved to Italy last year, and after making a relatively slow start to life in Serie A, he has established himself as a key figure for Sampdoria so far this season having made 13 appearances.

SEE MORE: Arsenal, Tottenham linked with Man Utd raid for £35m Mourinho misfit

It’s not the first time that he has been discussed as a transfer target for clubs around Europe, with Calciomercato noting that the €30m-rated defensive ace had attracted interest from Juventus, Inter and Tottenham last month.

It appears as though the Serie A outfit might be trying to press ahead with a sale though, as Calciomercato add now that club officials arrived in London on Thursday and met with counterparts from both Arsenal and Tottenham.

However, it’s specifically added that no meeting took place with Man Utd who have also been linked with a move for the talented Dane with Samp seemingly keen to spark some sort of auction for his services.

What is clear for now is that Arsenal, Tottenham and Man Utd are all in need of defensive reinforcements based on their current stats.

United have fared the worst so far this season, conceding 21 goals in just 12 Premier League games, with Arsenal letting in 15 in the same number of games.

Spurs are perhaps the least in need as they’ve looked decent defensively so far this season for the most part, but it remains to be seen whether or not reported talks with Sampdoria over Andersen convince them to make a move and who ultimately wins the battle to sign him to bolster their respective backline.