Concern for Barcelona and Real Madrid: Star duo on Juventus transfer shortlist as they plot summer raid

Juventus are seemingly not yet content with their situation at left-back, and they’re reportedly targeting either Jordi Alba or Marcelo as the solution.

The Bianconeri are on course for an eighth consecutive Serie A title this season, while they have made a positive start in the Champions League barring their loss to Man Utd. So with the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo this past summer, they seem on the right track to win more major honours.

Coupled with the fact that they already have Alex Sandro as their first-choice left-back who has proven himself to be a top-class player, that would arguably be good enough for most teams.

According to Calciomercato though, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, they are targeting a move for either Marcelo or Alba next summer, and so it will raise concern for Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively over potentially losing a key player.

Both have been solid defensively while offering a crucial attacking outlet down the left flank, and so it’s easy to see why Juve would want to try and prise one of them to Turin to bolster their chances of winning silverware.

It remains to be seen whether or not they’re successful in doing so, although as noted by The Express, Alex Sandro has been linked with a move to Man Utd and so perhaps with that exit and the funds raised as well as the space created in the line-up, it could then spark the raid for either Marcelo or Alba to fill the void.

Given that they remain fundamental figures for their respective teams though, surely neither Barcelona nor Real Madrid will have any interest in allowing them to leave, especially without an obvious replacement lined up first.