Ex-Arsenal star on why Gunners are making right decision to let Aaron Ramsey leave, picks out major flaw

Aaron Ramsey has been a key figure for Arsenal for several years, but former Gunners ace Stewart Robson has backed the decision to let him leave next summer.

As noted by The Guardian, the Welshman has made no secret of the fact that it’s the club who have withdrawn their contract offer to him.

SEE MORE: Arsenal, Tottenham linked with Man Utd raid for £35m Mourinho misfit

In turn, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season, it appears as though Ramsey will leave the Emirates on a free transfer next summer, unless there is a change in strategy and Arsenal look to avoid losing him for nothing and sell in January.

Nevertheless, it’s a big decision from the club’s perspective given the influence the 27-year-old has had for almost a decade, but Robson believes that they’re making the right one as ultimately he doesn’t believe that Ramsey is good enough at being a complete midfield general to warrant the wages necessary to keep him.

“Ramsey seems to run forward much quicker than when he’s having to run back. He seems to be good at sprinting into the opposition’s box and you think ‘that was great pace!’ but when he’s got to run back the other way, he rolls his head and looks as though he can’t run,” he told Love Sport Radio.

“I don’t believe this thing that you’re an attacking midfield player or you’re a defensive midfield player. You have to do both sides of the game. That’s why I would think, for the money that they’re talking about, it’s best to let him go now.”

In truth, he does make a valid point and ultimately if Arsenal are going to invest so heavily in a player, he surely has to be capable of being a commanding presence on the field to take them to the next level and to compete for major honours on a consistent basis.

Ramsey hasn’t been able to do that, and while his quality in midfield will be missed when he leaves, perhaps Unai Emery will have a plan to fill the void and ensure that Arsenal get more value for their money with a replacement signing.