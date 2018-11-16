Good news for Chelsea: Boost in pursuit of £97m-rated prolific 128-goal forward

Chelsea have reportedly been given fresh hope of prising Mauro Icardi away from Inter due to the current financial situation the Italian giants find themselves in.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the most prolific forwards in Europe since joining the Nerazzurri, scoring 117 goals in 195 games, taking his career tally up to 128 goals.

Coupled with the fact that he’s club captain and continues to lead the line to great effect, he has matured with experience into a top class player.

However, Inter could now struggle to keep him at the San Siro, as The Sun note that the club are facing FFP issues which could force them to sell a prized asset in order to get their books in order and avoid falling foul of the UEFA regulations.

Icardi has been specifically named as one of the players who could be sacrificed with his £97.5m release clause, but given his importance to the Italian giants, it would come as no surprise if they looked elsewhere first before considering the possibility of the Argentine international leaving.

It would certainly make sense from a Chelsea perspective to target him, as with neither Alvaro Morata nor Olivier Giroud proving that they can consistently score goals to fire the Blues to success, Icardi would certainly give them a boost in that department given his track record.

Currently, the pressure is on others to chip in with goals to take that responsibility from being solely on their shoulders, but a prolific frontman is needed for any top side.

With that in mind, in order to ensure that Maurizio Sarri can take the Premier League giants to the next level and challenge for major honours, Icardi could be the ideal signing, provided that Inter green light an exit in order to raise the necessary finances to appease UEFA.