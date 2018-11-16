Luis Suarez approves of €40m Barcelona target to provide direct competition for him

Luis Suarez continues to play a fundamental role for Barcelona, but the lack of quality depth up front could become an issue for the Catalan giants.

The Uruguayan international has scored nine goals and provided six assists in 17 appearances so far this season, but he does turn 32 in January and hasn’t always been consistent.

In turn, Barcelona will have to think about a replacement sooner rather than later, but according to Don Balon, they could be targeting Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek to offer more immediate competition for him with the in-form Polish ace said to be valued at around €40m.

As noted by Goal.com, this isn’t the first time that the 23-year-old has been linked with a move to the Nou Camp, as his impressive start to the Serie A season has earned him plenty of plaudits and reported interest from around Europe.

Piatek has bagged 13 goals in 13 games so far this season, and so there is certainly justification for the excitement over the future that he could have.

However, it’s worth noting that he hasn’t scored in his last five Serie A outings, and so it will be interesting to see how he responds now and proves whether or not he’s capable of reacting to adversity and can score regularly across an entire campaign.

Currently, it would seem as though he may have perhaps merely just hit a good run of form, but there are certainly characteristics in his game to suggest that he could be very effective long-term.

As per the report above, Suarez would green light the move and coach Ernesto Valverde would surely welcome a signing of a forward given his current lack of options in that department which could hurt them as they look to compete on multiple fronts.