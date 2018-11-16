Man Utd prepare £20m bid for world-class defender, Chelsea star eyed as alternative

Man Utd have been nowhere near good enough defensively so far this season, and so Diego Godin is reportedly being eyed as a potential solution to the problem.

The Red Devils have conceded 21 goals in just 12 Premier League games so far this season, giving them the worst defensive record of the top 14 sides in the standings.

To put it into greater context, Man City and Liverpool have conceded 10 goals combined, and so that just shows how far off United are from where they need to be if they wish to contend for major honours this season.

It comes despite Jose Mourinho having a wealth of options at his disposal, with the likes of Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo all in the current squad.

However, based on that defensive record, clearly they haven’t been good enough and so a new signing in January is arguably needed.

As per The Daily Star, United are now being linked with making a £20m bid for Godin, who has consistently shown over the years for club and country that he is an elite-level defender.

Now 32, he isn’t a long-term solution, but ultimately he has shown so far this season that he is still a solid presence in the Atletico Madrid backline, and so it’s easy to see why Mourinho would want to bring in his experience and quality to his defence.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be agreed with the Uruguayan international set to see his current contract expire at the end of the season, and so if no renewal can be agreed upon, then perhaps it makes most sense for Atleti to agree on a January deal to avoid losing him for nothing.

Meanwhile, the Star add that Chelsea defender Gary Cahill would potentially be an alternative option, with Mourinho fully aware of what he can offer from his previous stint at Stamford Bridge.