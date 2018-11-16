One of Arsenal’s biggest stars has set his sights on taking Mesut Ozil’s number 10 shirt for the Gunners and took to instagram to aim a hilarious joke towards the superstar.

Mesut Ozil finally got his hands on Arsenal’s number 10 shirt this summer following Jack Wilshere’s departure to West Ham but only months later it seems there is another star ready to challenge Ozil for the right to don 10 on the back of their shirt.

Ozil has been attached to the no.10 shirt for his entire career and after sporting the number for both Real Madrid and Germany, Ozil consigned himself to wearing no.11 until this summer.

Ozil celebrated finally being given the no.10 shirt on instagram at the start of the season:

Ozil’s challenger to the no.10 shirt is none other than Gunners talisman Alexandre Lacazette who has been in fine form this season, the Frenchman jokingly took to instagram to reveal himself as Arsenal’s real number 10.

Lacazette couldn’t resist the opportunity to get one over on Ozil:

Lacazette has scored five goals already this season and has also laid on two assists for his teammates. Lacazette is part of Arsenal’s deadly attacking trio under new boss Unai Emery, alongside Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

It’s clear to see that Lacazette is enjoying his football for the Gunners now, the former Lyon striker has certainly overcome some of the troubles he faced last season.